Bid proposals on City Council agenda Tuesday

During its meeting Tuesday evening, the Big Spring City Council plans to hear proposals to advertise for bids on three city projects; and vote on whether to award a bid for trash containers.

The meeting will be at 5:30 Tuesday in the City Council Chambers, 307 E. Fourth St.

The three proposed bid advertisements are for an irrigation improvement project at the Municipal Golf Course, for the annual street maintenance seal coat project, and for a project to rehabilitate the Beals Creek channel.

According to the meeting's agenda, the current budget allocates $250,000 for "golf course improvements (ex. install control panel with central control system; line pond #7; plant new trees with irrigation)." The agenda item indicates that Golf Course Consultant Mike Painter will provide specifications and bid recommendations.

