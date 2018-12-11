Bids on agenda for City Council meeting

The Big Spring City Council will consider several bids at their meeting this evening.

Among the items up for bid is a contract for on-demand utility services. According to the agenda, the city received one bid on the item from Boler Equipment Service Inc. of Midland. Boler was a matter of some controversy at the July 10 City Council meeting when they were recommended by city staff for a contract on utility maintenance and replacement in the city. At the July meeting, Robert "Wes" Baird of Big Spring's Baird Companies spoke at the meeting, claiming that his company had submitted the low bid and asking why the city staff chose to recommend Boler instead.

