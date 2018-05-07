Big Country FCA Honors Lady Steers at the All-star Festival Awards Banquet

Congratulations to our Big Spring Lady Steers on a great season. Despite losing in the Area round of the playoff to Venus this past weekend, the Lady Steers were also honored at the Big Country FCA All-Star Festival Awards Banquet on Sunday at the Abilene Civic Center. The 2018 Lady Steers brought home the district title, the bi-district crown and now this prestigious award in what was an outstanding year for the team that they should be very proud of. Congratulations again Lady Steers for an outstanding season!

