Ready for some fun, great music, food and more all while having the chance to give back to those who help others? Then you're in luck, because United Way of Big Spring and Howard County is doing just that as they present “The Big Push,” which is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 12. This event will take place at the United Way, Chamber of Commerce and EDC parking lot, located at 215 W. Third St.

For the full story, please see Tuesday's edition of the Herald.