The Big Push

HERALD file photo The photo above shows United Way of Big Spring and Howard County members during a fundraiser held at Pizza Inn back in October of this year. “We were worn out by the end of the night, but we made $1,042. It was hard work, but we had a good return,” Executive Director of the organization, Christian Fair (center) said. If you would like to make a donation to our local United Way, which would help them in these last few days of reaching their goal, please call 432-267-5201.
By: 
Amber Mansfield
Staff Writer
Tuesday, December 11, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

Ready for some fun, great music, food and more all while having the chance to give back to those who help others? Then you're in luck, because United Way of Big Spring and Howard County is doing just that as they present “The Big Push,” which is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 12. This event will take place at the United Way, Chamber of Commerce and EDC parking lot, located at 215 W. Third St.

For the full story, please see Tuesday's edition of the Herald.

