Big Spring’s Green shines in West Texas Talent Search competition
By:
Roger Cline
Tuesday, September 4, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX
HERALD photo/Roger Cline
Big Spring stand-up comedian Adrienne Green performs in the semi-final round of the West Texas Talent Search at the MCM Grande Hotel FunDome Saturday night. Green was named a finalist during the competition, and in Sunday's final round, made it into the top four. She was also voted "Fan Favorite" in the contest, and won a trip to Las Vegas and tickets to see the singer Cher perform.
