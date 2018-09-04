Big Spring’s Green shines in West Texas Talent Search competition

HERALD photo/Roger Cline

Big Spring stand-up comedian Adrienne Green performs in the semi-final round of the West Texas Talent Search at the MCM Grande Hotel FunDome Saturday night. Green was named a finalist during the competition, and in Sunday's final round, made it into the top four. She was also voted "Fan Favorite" in the contest, and won a trip to Las Vegas and tickets to see the singer Cher perform.