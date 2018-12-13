Big Spring’s Rotary Clubs name December students of the month

Forsan High School senior Price Tarbet, second from left, was named Student of the Month by the Greater Big Spring Rotary Club at the club's Friday lunch meeting. Price is active in band, speech/debate, and drama, and plans to pursue entrepreneurship as a career. Shown with Price are (left to right) Coahoma ISD Superintendent Dr. Amy Jacobs, mother Melissa Tarbet, Forsan High School Principal Kenny Lowery, and Greater Big Spring Rotary Club President George Bancroft.

The Big Spring Rotary Club’s Student of the Month is Tristian Trinidad from Marcy Elementary. From left to right are Paciencia J. Fabin, Tristian’s grandmother; Trent Trinidad, his father; and Lilli Trinidad, his mother; Dana Pannell, principal of Marcy Elementary; Thomas Padilla, Rotary Club Vocational Director; and Hardy Wilkerson, Rotary President. Tristian is shown in front of his mother, Lilli Trinidad.