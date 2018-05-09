Big Spring’s Wacey Cathey is one of 11 to be inducted in Bull Riding Hall of Fame

The Bull Riding Hall of Fame recognizes and commemorates the legends of the sport of Bull Riding, and is to induct the Class of 2018

This year's, 4th annual, Induction Ceremonies and Reunion will be held May 18th and 19th in the legendary Fort Worth Stockyards.

Pam Minick and Donnie Gay return this year as co-hosts and masters of ceremonies.

The BRHOF Founder and President Bill Putnam went on to say, "This is a day everyone in our organization has been looking forward to.

We are proud and excited to introduce and celebrate this year's phenomenal class of inductees in each of the four categories."

"The Bull Riders" category features a phenomenal lineup of inductees that includes seven of the greatest riders ever,

Ronnie Rossen from Broadus, Montana, Glen Bird from Weatherford, Texas, Ty Murray from Stephenville, Texas,

Jerome Davis from Archdale, North Carolina, Wacey Cathey from Big Spring, Texas, Bob Wegner from Ponca City, Oklahoma,

and Ted Nuce from Stephenville, Texas.

This year's "The Bull Fighters" category Inductee is the great Miles Hare from Liberty, Texas.

In "The Legends" category, Cotton Rosser - Flying U Rodeo Co., from Marysville, California and legendary photographer, Ferrell Butler,

from Ringold, Oklahoma are this year's inductees.

In "The Bulls" category, the famous bucker, Oscar, which was owned by Rodeo Stock Contractors Inc., is the inductee.

Congratulations to the Class of 2018 Inductees into The Bull Riding Hall of Fame!

The Bull Riding Hall of Fame is a 501c3 non-profit organization

See Wednesday's edition of the Herald.