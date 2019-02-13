Big Spring 8th grade Basketball results

The 8A Steers capped off the 2018-19 basketball season with a 58-30 victory over the Snyder Tigers.

The Steers played a disciplined game, going 9 for 9 from the free throw line and creating multiple fast break opportunities on defense.

Nick Garcia led the team in rebounds with a total of 14. Derrick Walleck posted a team high of 21 points.

The improvement that this group of athletes has shown from start to finish is very impressive.

We look forward to seeing what the future holds for these young men.

Cade Bryans Scored 17 points in the game and finished the season with 90 points on the season, Eli Cobos had 4 points in the game and finished the year with 106 points, Derrick Walleck had 21 points in the game and finished the season with 104 points, Sergio Ybarra had 6 points in the game and 37 points for the year, Nick Garcia had 6 points in the game and finished the year with 42 points, Connor Adrea had 2 points in the game and 17 points for the season and Josh Gonzales had 2 points in the game and finished the season with 18 points.