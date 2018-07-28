Big Spring alumn and well-known heart surgeon dies

Dr. Robert T. Angel, a Big Spring born pioneering surgeon who performed the first open-heart surgeries in Waco and Southeast Asia, died Thursday in Waco. Angel, who suffered from congestive heart failure, was 82. Known for his wit, his sense of humor and compassion for others, Angel performed Waco's first open-heart surgery in 1973 with his colleague, Dr. Robert Crosthwait, at what was then Providence Hospital. He also performed the first lung volume reduction surgery in Waco to help emphysema sufferers breathe better. Family members say Angel knew at an early age he wanted to be a doctor because of his desire to help others.

He attended Big Spring High School, where he met his future wife, Sue. Angel graduated as the salutatorian in 1954 and quarterbacked the Steer football team to the 1953 state championship game.

Angel went on to accomplish some amazing feats in his lifetime. He went to Baylor University and was accepted as a junior to the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, an unusual feat for an underclassman. He studied under the legendary surgeons Dr. Michael DeBakey and Dr. Denton Cooley, who pioneered the field of heart transplantation.

