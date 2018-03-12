Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Health Fair coming up

Healthy living is top of mind as the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Health Fair approaches. The health fair is scheduled for April 7 at the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum from 8 a.m. to Noon.

“This year we are taking on a new approach and focusing on the importance of not only being healthy, making healthy choices, but making sure that the environment around you is healthy, as well,” Debbye ValVerde, Executive Director of Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce, said.

This year, Keep Big Spring Beautiful will be combining their efforts with the health fair. The annual Trash Off takes place the same day, but this year, the drop off location will be at Dorothy Garrett Coliseum.

“Being healthy is more than just what we put in our body and the physical ailments that we deal with or try to avoid. If we can focus on making our community healthy – pick up trash, spruce up some landscaping – it provides a better environment for us to live in and that improves the attitudes, and overall makes the community look and feel better,” ValVerde said.

In typical health fair fashion, booths will be set up on the Sonic Floor and there will be plenty of activities in the parking lot of the coliseum. The Blood Mobile will be coming back and set up from 9 a.m. until Noon. Safe Kids and Scenic Mountain Medical Center will be hosting the Car Seat Check, but it will be first come first serve basis.

“The car seat check is one of the biggest hits each year. There are so many things that can deem a car seat ‘unsafe’ for a child and this is a service that allows parents to not only have their car seats checked for proper installment, but also to make sure they are the right size and that they are in safe condition for the child,” ValVerde said. “This is a free service and the car seats are free, but the child must be present to ensure that the correct car seat is provided.”

