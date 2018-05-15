Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Big Spring Class 36 graduates

Pictured above are the Class 36 graduates of the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership program.
May 15, 2018
Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Big Spring Class #36 2017/2018 graduated on May 10.
Graduating Class members were as follows:
· Meghan Bias with United Way
· Debra Cialone with State National Bank
· Ramon Cueva with FCI Big Spring
· Christina Grove with Education Employee FCU
· Emma Krabill with SMMC
· Daniel Martinez with West Texas VA
· Christi Mikeska with Howard College
· Duane Shackelford with Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club
· Kristy Tyra with Oncor
· Jesse Vick with West Texas Center

