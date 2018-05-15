Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Big Spring Class 36 graduates
By:
Special to the Herald
Tuesday, May 15, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX
Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Big Spring Class #36 2017/2018 graduated on May 10.
Graduating Class members were as follows:
· Meghan Bias with United Way
· Debra Cialone with State National Bank
· Ramon Cueva with FCI Big Spring
· Christina Grove with Education Employee FCU
· Emma Krabill with SMMC
· Daniel Martinez with West Texas VA
· Christi Mikeska with Howard College
· Duane Shackelford with Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club
· Kristy Tyra with Oncor
· Jesse Vick with West Texas Center
For the full story, please see Tuesday's edition of the Herald.
Category: