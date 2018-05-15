Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Big Spring Class 36 graduates

Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Big Spring Class #36 2017/2018 graduated on May 10.

Graduating Class members were as follows:

· Meghan Bias with United Way

· Debra Cialone with State National Bank

· Ramon Cueva with FCI Big Spring

· Christina Grove with Education Employee FCU

· Emma Krabill with SMMC

· Daniel Martinez with West Texas VA

· Christi Mikeska with Howard College

· Duane Shackelford with Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club

· Kristy Tyra with Oncor

· Jesse Vick with West Texas Center

