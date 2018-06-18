Big Spring Area Community Foundation banquet set for June 28
Roger Cline
Monday, June 18, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX
It's time once again for the Big Spring Area Community Foundation's Annual Banquet, at which thousands of dollars of grants and scholarships will be awarded by the foundation.
Foundation President Drew Mouton said the annual banquet, held in June each year, is open to the public. This year's banquet will be held in the ballroom at the historic Settles Hotel.
For the full story and more information, please see Monday's edition of the Herald.
