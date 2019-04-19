Big Spring Art Association Area Wide Show

The Big Spring Art Association (BSAA) will be hosting an area wide art show from May 10-31 at the Heritage Museum, 510 Scurry St. This show is open to all area artists who wish to exhibit their work.

All entries into the art show must be original artwork only. No workshop, classroom work, reproductions, or copies of published photographs are allowed, nor should the artwork have been previously displayed by the BSAA.

There is a limit of five entries per artist. No work should be larger than 40 inches on either side of the frame. All work must be dry and wired for hanging with a sturdy frame. Works on paper must be covered with glass or plexiglass. No wet paint or sawtooth hangers.

Entry fee is $10 for BSAA members per entry, $15 for non members per entry. Entry fees are non-refundable. Entries will be accepted on Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

