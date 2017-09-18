Big Spring Art Association to meet tomorrow

September is here! The Big Spring Art Association is looking forward to a new year learning, sharing, and inspiring artist in Big Spring and surrounding areas.

Although, we did not meet officially during the summer months, we had a summer project for those that wanted to participate. This project consisted of eight artist who chose a picture to share with the group. Each artist reproduced these pictures in their own special way using any medium they chose. We will share each others pictures at our September meeting. We would love for you to come see what we did.

We meet in the basement of the Howard County Library. Our next meeting is Tuesday, September 19th, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. Mark your calendar. We look forward to seeing you!