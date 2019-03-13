Big Spring Boys golf team wins Big Spring Invitational Golf Tournament

Big Spring Boys golf team posing with their first place trophy after winning the Big Spring Invitational Tournament. Players from left to right are Phillip Lopez, Alex Leuschner, Carlos Garcia, Gabe Cate, & Jack Everett. Gabe Cate (80) came in second while Lopez and Leuschner tied for low round in the tournament both shooting an impressive 77. Lopez came out on top in a tie break against Leuschner to get the gold. The Big Spring girls team finished in third place for the tournament as well.