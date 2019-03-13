Big Spring Boys Regional Powerlifting Meet Results

The boys team had 11 qualifiers this year and finished 4th out of 18 teams. Last year, according to Head Powerlifting Coach Chris McWilliams, the team had 10 qualifiers last year placing them 6th out of 18 teams.

“We had an outstanding day at Regionals,” McWilliams said. “Our lifters had a lot of personal records, and Coach Roberts and myself could not be any prouder of this group of young men.”

Last year at this time, Justin Ormsby was the lone State Qualifier, finishing 2nd at the State Meet and this year, Jared Paredez (Senior) and Joshua Lopez (Sophomore) are both State Meet Qualifiers.

“The goal is to build the Big Spring Powerlifting program into a powerhouse program that is very comeptitive every year. We are excited about the future of the program,” McWilliams said.

Results from the Regional Meet are as follows:

Jared Paredez is the Regional Champion in the 114 lb. class – Jared had a PR in the Squat

*Jared qualified for the State Powerlifting Meet

Mattox Evans was 4th in the 114 lb. class – Mattox had PR’s in the Squat and Total

Cruz Martinez was 3rd in the 123 lb. class

*Cruz is an Alternate for the State Powerlifting Meet

Joshua Lopez was 2nd in the 132 lb. class – Joshua had PR’s in the Bench, Deadlift, and Total

*Joshua qualified for the State Powerlifting Meet

Shawn Mendoza was 5th in the 132 lb. class – Shawn had PR’s in the Squat, Deadlift, and Total

Jeremiah Collins was 7th in the 132 lb. class – Jeremiah had PR’s in the Squat, Bench, Deadlift, and Total

Ethan Cortez was 8th in the 165 lb. class – Ethan had PR’s in the Deadlift and Total

Isaiah Rodriguez was 7th in the 220 lb. class – Isaiah had PR’s in the Squat, Deadlift, and Total

Aleyas Bland was 11th in the 220 lb. class – Aleyas had a PR in the Bench

Andrew Roberts was 9th in the 275 lb. class – Andrew had PR’s in the Squat, Bench, and Total

Zachary Roberts was 7th in the Super HeavyWeight class