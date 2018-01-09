Big Spring Chamber preps for annual banquet

It’s time for the Chamber Extravaganza, the theme of this year's banquet , “Where Business Means Business.” “Yes the name may have changed and the evening may be more of networking and mingling with all the members, Board of Directors and community leaders and other in attendance, but we will still be passing the gavel from the outgoing president Andrea Barr to incoming president Manny Negron and we will be announcing the Man & Woman of the Year,” said Executive Director Debbye ValVerde.

This year, chamber members hope to do more networking and have some fun with the decorated tables. Just like years past, members are contacted and asked to purchase and decorate their table in order to promote themselves; this year will be no different except the chamber will be allowing attendees to vote for their favorite table with $1 bills and will award the winning business a traveling plaque with monies going towards the Chamber’s Program and Event fund. There will also be a silent auction of items from Chamber members. “We hope that by doing this, more attendees will meet and get to talk to our members, board of directors, and staff,” said ValVerde. “We want the businesses who decorate a table to meet the people that sit at their table, introduce themselves, and give out information and/or giveaways to those at their table.”

