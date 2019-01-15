Big Spring Cheer Xplosion performs well in first competition of season

Big Spring’s Dance Lab’s competition cheer program, Cheer Xplosion, competed Sunday at the ASC West Texas Express Nationals in Lubbock, TX. The two teams performed a two minute and thirty second routine for a panel of judges consisting of stunts, jumps, tumbling, and a dance. The Xplosion Youth Team (ages 5-10) worked hard for their second place finish in their division. The Xplosion Junior Elite Team (ages 9-14) came away with a 4th place finish in a tough division. As this was the first competition of the season and first ever for several girls both coaches, Valinda Saldivar and Keelee Allen, are excited for what the next competition will bring. Their next competition will be in Garland, TX in March.