Big Spring City Council welcomes Strande, recognizes Benavides for service

Council members canvassed the results of the May 4 election before saying farewell to departing District 5 Councilman Raul Benavides, and welcoming newly elected member Camilla Strande to the seat.

"I'm really honored to be here, and I'm ready to get hard to work," Strande told the other council members and those present.

City Manager Todd Darden presented Benavides with a plaque recognizing his time on the council, and Municipal Judge Timothy Green administered the oath of office to Strande before she took her seat on the council panel.

Since former councilwoman for District 2 Carmen Harbour left the council in May of 2018, and was replaced by current councilman Doug Hartman, members of the council and the mayor have all been male. While Strande officially breaks that monopoly, runoff elections scheduled for June 8 will provide at least one more female representative for the council; the District 4 runoff to replace Councilman Howard Steward is between Gloria McDonald and Shonda Folsom. The runoff for mayor pits Debbie Wegman against Shannon Thomason.

Early voting in the June 8 election starts May 28. During the meeting, the council also officially approved on second reading the runoff election for District 4 and the mayor's post.

