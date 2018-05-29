Big Spring Community Services Director, Spring restoration organizer Wegman retiring

Big Spring's longtime Community Services Director, Debbie Wegman, is retiring next month.

Wegman, who announced her retirement at Tuesday's Big Spring City Council meeting, has worked to improve Big Spring's image and quality of life for 13 years.

"I started out as the CVB coordinator and then I moved into the director's position – they created the new department, Community Services Department, five years ago. We brought the facility scheduling under this department. Expanded it a little."

Wegman's last day is June 12, she said. What will she do with all her free time?

"My standard answer to that is, 'What I want, when I want,'" she quipped. "I'll still be active in the community, you know. Be on boards and Rotary and do all the things I do outside my job anyway, so I won't just disappear. I'll be around."

The city job was Wegman's second career; she worked for the Health and Human Services Department of the State of Texas for 26 years, she said.

