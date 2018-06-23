Big Spring Cowboy Reunion & Rodeo

Big Spring, Texas, June 22

Bareback riding leaders: 1. Lane McGehee, 82 points on Pete Carr's Classic Pro Rodeo's Cold Case; 2. Matt Crumpler, 74; 3. Grant Dodson, 64; no other qualified rides.

Steer wrestling leaders: 1. Sam Williams, 4.4 seconds; 2. Ace Campbell, 5.6; 3. Dakota Stermer, 5.7; 4. Dylan Schroeder, 6.5; 5. Dean Stermer, 8.1; 6. Cody Harmon, 15.3.

Team roping leaders: 1. Casey Tew/Blake Bentley, 6.5 seconds; 2. Brandon Gonzales/Weston Podzemny, 6.6; 3. Robert Martinez II/Paul Gutierrez, 7.1; 4. Landon McClaugherty/Case Swaim, 7.2; 5. Jason Guzman/Jesse Guzman, 7.3; 6. Cody Wheeler/Wesley Moss, 11.3.

Saddle bronc riding leaders: 1. Treyson Antonick, 78 points on Pete Carr's Classic Pro Rodeo's Chicken Dinner; 2. Wacey Hathcock, 73; no other qualified rides.

Tie-down roping leaders: 1. Cody Owens, 10.0 seconds; 2. (tie) Bradley Bynum and Charlie Gibson, 10.5 each; 4. Dylan Schroeder, 11.8; 5. Landon McClaugherty, 13.5; 6. Colt Papy, 14.2.

Barrel racing leaders: 1. Jill Wilson, 15.59 seconds; 2. Sissy Winn, 15.67; 3. Dena Kirkpatrick, 15.73; 4. Sara Withers, 16.09; 5. Raylene Cox, 16.10; 6. Sarah McCormick, 16.11.

Bull riding leaders: 1. Aaron Pass, 86 points on Pete Carr's Classic Pro Rodeo's Rifleman; 2. J.W. Harris, 83; 3. Joseph McConnel, 74; no other qualified rides.