Big Spring Cowboy Reunion & Rodeo Final Results

Big Spring, Texas, June 21-23

All-around cowboy: Dylan Schroeder, $656, tie-down roping and steer wrestling.

Bareback riding: 1. Logan Corbett, 85 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's No. 3t3, $959; 2. Lane McGehee, 82, $719; 3. Luke Creasy, 78, $479; 4. (tie) Taylor Broussard and Kyle Charley, 77, $120 each.

Steer wrestling: 1. Sam Williams, 4.4 seconds, $872; 2. Cimarron Thompson, 5.5, $722; 3. Ace Campbell, 5.6, $572; 4. Dakota Stermer, 5.7, $421; 5. Dylan Schroeder, 6.5, $271; 6. Blake Doyle, 6.7, $150.

Team roping: 1. Casey Tew/Blake Bentley, 6.5 seconds, $879 each; 2. Brandon Gonzales/Weston Podzemny, 6.6, $728; 3. (tie) Michael Bell/Carl Sweazea and Robert Martinez II/Paul Gutierrez, 7.1, $500 each; 5. Landon McClaugherty/Case Swaim, 7.2, $273; 6. Jason Guzman/Jesse Guzman, 7.3, $152.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Blaise Freeman, 80 points on Pete Carr's Classic Pro Rodeo's Baywatch, $940; 2. (tie) Andrew Counts and Treyson Antonick, 78, $588 each; 4. Dean Wadsworth, 77, $235.

Tie-down roping: 1. Cody Owens, 10.0 seconds, $1,240; 2. (tie) Charlie Gibson and Bradley Bynum, 10.5, $920 each; 4. Ty Baker, 11.5, $599; 5. Dylan Schroeder, 11.8, $385; 6. Monty Lewis, 12.0, $214.

Barrel racing: 1. Jill Wilson, 15.59 seconds, $1,177; 2. Sissy Winn, 15.67, $1,009; 3. Dena Kirkpatrick, 15.73, $841; 4. Sara Withers, 16.09, $729; 5. Raylene Cox, 16.10, $561; 6. Sarah McCormick, 16.11, $449; 7. (tie) Teresa Turbeville and Debbie Bloxom, 16.13, $280 each; 9. Billie Ann Harmon, 16.16, $168; 10. Liz Herrin, 16.18, $112.

Bull riding: 1. Aaron Pass, 86 points on Pete Carr's Classic Pro Rodeo's Rifleman, $1,147; 2. Cody Strite, 84, $860; 3. J.W. Harris, 83, $573; 4. Joseph McConnel, 74, $287.