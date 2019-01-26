Big Spring debaters qualify for State

For the 18th year in a row, the Big Spring High School Speech and Debate team has qualified teams to the University Interscholastic League Cross-Examination State Meet.

“We have worked extremely hard to have built a strong tradition in CX Debate,” Coach Jennifer Adams said. “Sweeping all four of the top places at district puts BSHS on a strong footing for the Spring UIL Academic Meet.”

Placing first at the 5-4A District Meet was the team of Chance Carroll and Wesley Schmidt, both first year competitors.

“I was overwhelmed when I found out we were first,” Schmidt stated. “As a freshman, I didn’t really know if we could win district.”

This is the first year competing in the event for both students.

