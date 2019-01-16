Big Spring EDC reports increase in sales tax receipts

HERALD photo/Roger Cline Big Spring Economic Development Corporation Board members and staff, including Director Terry Wegman, second from left, met Tuesday and discussed the EDC's sales tax receipts, up 11.7 percent from this time last year. The group also discussed confidential financial and real estate matters in closed executive session.
Wednesday, January 16, 2019
BIG SPRING, TX

The Big Spring Economic Development Corporation Board met Tuesday, and heard a generally positive report on the EDC's financial status.
"Our November (sales tax) receipts were $214,143," said EDC Director Terry Wegman. "That's an 11.7 percent increase over last year. Projections show we should be about $225,000 next year. If everything holds up, we should be about 10 percent more this year that we did last year."
Wegman said the strong numbers are due to the current oil and gas boom in the area.

