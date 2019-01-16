Big Spring EDC reports increase in sales tax receipts

The Big Spring Economic Development Corporation Board met Tuesday, and heard a generally positive report on the EDC's financial status.

"Our November (sales tax) receipts were $214,143," said EDC Director Terry Wegman. "That's an 11.7 percent increase over last year. Projections show we should be about $225,000 next year. If everything holds up, we should be about 10 percent more this year that we did last year."

Wegman said the strong numbers are due to the current oil and gas boom in the area.

