Big Spring elementary, junior high students excel at UIL Academic meet
ROGER CLINE
Saturday, December 8, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX
Both Big Spring Junior High School and Big Spring Intermediate School experienced UIL firsts Wednesday. It was the first time either school had hosted a District UIL Academic Meet, and Big Spring students kept quite a few of the honors at home.
"We are extremely proud of our students here at BSISD," said BSI Principal Patsy Sanchez. "They worked hard and did a great job."
See Friday's Herald for the meet results and the rest of the story.
