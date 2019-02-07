Big Spring Football standout AJ Gonzales signs letter of intent with Hardin Simmons University

First team All-District Steer offensive lineman AJ Gonzales signed his letter of intent to continue his education and football career at Hardon Simmons University Tuesday morning at the Steers ATC. AJ, who was not only a great player, but also a great leader for the Steers, plans on studying kinesiology at Hardin Simmons and pursuing a career as a physical therapist upon graduation.

In an act of pure class, former Big Spring athletic director and head football coach Mitch McLemore spoke about the kind of person and player AJ is. “An honor like this is definitely earned it is not given out lightly” said McLemore of AJ and his family's accomplishment. “This is something to be celebrated and I'm just thankful to the Lord to be a small part of this. I think that Hardin Simmons will be more than pleased with the decision they made, and I believe AJ and his family will be pleased and grateful as well. There are things colleges like Hardin Simmons look for; commitment, sacrifice, and faith. Well, AJ is the embodiment of all of those characteristics. He always put the team before himself and was always more concerned about his teammates than his own success. With that type of mentality and character, AJ is going to be an asset to any program he is a part of.”

Congratulations to AJ and his family, Steer Nation is proud of you and your accomplishment and wish you the best of luck in Abilene next year. You have represented yourself, your family, your school and your community with distinction and you earned this opportunity to continue your dream.