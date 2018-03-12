Big Spring goes 4-1 in West Texas Classic

Steers tournament win streak comes to a disappointing end

After starting the West Texas Classic with four straight wins, Big Spring came up short in their quest to go 5-0 in the West Texas classic with an 11-0 loss to Greenwood Saturday at Christensen Stadium in Midland.

Tristan Myrick got the start for the Steers, but struggled early on with his pitch location after he walked three and gave up four hits that lead to four runs to start the game.

Steer head baseball coach Daniel Carrillo made the decision to go with a ﬁrst inning pitching change and brought in Kobe Guiterrez to try to slow the Rangers momentum. Guiterrez closed out the inning with the Steers trailing by four.

Dawson Merryman got the start for Greenwood, and in the bottom of the ﬁrst it looked like Big Spring was going to get the bats going against him.

Noah Gonzales and Elijah Munoz swatted back-to-back hits on Merryman to put runners in scoring position. Unfortunately, the inning ended with a runner left stranded in scoring position following a questionable call on an attempted double steal and throw out at second by the Rangers that would have scored a run.

In the top of the second inning, Greenwood's Merryman kept their momentum going with a two-run blast deep over the right ﬁeld fence following a walk to lead off the inning. Following the Greenwood homer, the Rangers continued to pepper the outﬁeld with hits to the gaps and scored six more runs to push the lead to ten.

For full coverage of this game, please see Monday's paper.