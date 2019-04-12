Big Spring High to host candidate forum

All of the candidates in the upcoming local election are invited to participate in a Candidate Forum at Big Spring High School in the library. Each Candidate will be given two minutes to state his or her platform and anything else that they would like to say. Then each candidate will be asked to respond to questions that have been provided in advance so that well developed responses can be pushed out in several ways. Not only will the responses be pushed out live via several different media platforms, but the videotaped responses will be available on the high school’s YouTube channel as well. Candidates will also have the opportunity to give a 90 second capstone comment at the conclusion of the forum.

Currently, the students are working through questions that have been gathered to get the questions out to the candidates well before the Candidate Forum on April 18 at 7 p.m. at the high school library. ...

For the complete story, see Friday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.