Big Spring High School golfer receives scholarship, plans to go pro

The first school semester of 2017 is coming to a close and the holiday season is here. For Big Spring High School senior Nolan Otto, Christmas came a little early this year. On Nov. 11, Otto was presented with a golf scholarship from the University of Texas of the Permian Basin in Odessa.

"It's not too uncommon for high school golfers to receive scholarships, but they're extremely difficult to obtain," said BSHS golf coach Ariel Falcon. "Most colleges don't just look at your high school resume alone, but also consider how a student performs at what are called 'junior tournaments' like the West Texas Junior Open, New Year Classic, and Sherwin Cox Shootout, to name a few."

The organizations named by Falcon hold tournaments for junior high and high school golfers, but aren't associated with the high school golf team. The Sherwin Cox Shootout was Otto's first national win, and after playing at the New Year Classic, he realized he could play at the most elite level.

