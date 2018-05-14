Big Spring Intermediate’s got talent

Big Spring Intermediate (BSI) released its new STAAR video on Friday. This year’s theme was, “BSI Got Talent”. The video was based around STAAR lingo, which included several skits put on by some of the BSI 6th grade students. This year, they included a grandma and a parent. This is the 4th video BSI has created to help promote passing the STAAR. The same crew has partaken in its creation: Mr. Billy Daves, BSI Choir Teacher, Jose Rameriz, Corey Green, and Jared Sanchez (along with all former BSHS graduates). If you would like to check out the new video, simply visit the BSI Facebook page.

See Monday's edition of the Herald.