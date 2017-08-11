Big Spring ISD gives nod to pay raises

What a difference a year makes.

Last fiscal year, Big Spring ISD headed into the new budget cycle with a $2.4 million estimated deficit. This year, the proposed FY 2017-2018 budget has a projected surplus of $1.5 million dollars which is enough of a financial cushion for school board members to give the nod to a 3-percent pay raise district-wide.

“Our teachers haven't got raises in the last couple of years,” said Superintendent Chris Wigington. “They work hard. They do a great job. We want to reward them for the job they do. When you don't have the money, you don't have the money. This year we do.”

No one in the district has seen a pay increase in the last two years, Wigington told trustees, and last year the district froze step increases for faculty because of the multi-million budget deficit.

The upcoming budget is based off a tax rate of $1.40 per $100 valuation, the same as the expiring rate. That breaks down to $1.1195 per $100 valuation for maintenance and operation and 28 cents for debt service.

Trustees will vote on the FY 2017-2018 budget and tax rate on Aug. 29, in the Big Spring High School school board, 707 11th Place.