Big Spring Junior High Basketball Results

The 8th grade girl’s defeated the San Angelo Lincoln ladies 42-11 yesterday. It was a great team effort. Our defense was awesome holding

Them to just 11 points. On offense, Jalen Sykes and Daniah Wrighter led the way in scoring. On defense, all our guards played well

Hawking the ball all night led by Elaina Arredondo, Gisselle Holguin, Emily Matthews, Monica Gutierrez.

Going back to last week’s tournament in Snyder, 8th grade B came out strong with two big wins against Sweetwater (18-6) and

Snyder (30-20). High scorers in the game against Sweetwater were Kailie Fierro with 8 points and Geneveive Bedinger with 5-

All of the girls came out strong on both offense and defense. In the game against Snyder our high scorers were Kaydence

Canales with 14 points and Genevieve Bedinger with 6. Again, all girls stepped up on both offense and defense to win this

Final game against Snyder. In last night’s game against San Angelo Lincoln our girls got a big win (42-13). Kaydence

Canales was our high scorer with 22 points and 8 steals, Mia came in with 12 points and 5 steals, and Genevieve Bedinger

And Miranda Young both added 4 points each. We were short on girls but these ladies stepped up and worked extra hard

For the win.

The 7th grade A team fell to San Angelo Lincoln in a very hard fought battle (13-18). They played a great game with heart and hustle.

Tied with less than 2 minutes in the game, we fought until the final buzzer. Every player worked hard and improved on the court.

Delaney Moreno led on offense with 6 points followed by Kylee Haynie with 3 and Alexa Mehan and Cloe Viasana with 2 points each.

Briana Rivera, Delaney Moreno, Julianna Fraser, and Angelina Rivera were hot on defense. I am so proud of all 10 of my girls. This was

by far their best game from start to finish. We are looking forward to our next game!

The 7th B Team fell to San Angelo Lincoln yesterday. It was a hard a game and the girls pushed back with everything they had. Defense was

well played in the 2nd half and the girls communicated well on the court. Natalie A. Martinez and Kendra Banks led great on defense. On offense

R’ Lonie Cole and Lauren Bryans led with multiple turnovers. The girls are continuing to improve and work together as a team!