Big Spring man killed in 2-car crash in New Mexico
Tuesday, January 9, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX
Authorities say a Texas man is dead after a head-on car crash in New Mexico.
New Mexico State Police say 26-year-old Robert Granado of Big Spring was declared dead at the scene of Sunday morning's accident on U.S. 285.
They say Granado was driving a sedan at a high rate of speed when it crossed into the other lanes and struck an SUV.
A passenger in Granado's car was transported to an Albuquerque hospital for treatment while the driver and passenger of the SUV were taken to a hospital in Santa Fe. The names of the injured weren't immediately released. State Police say the crash remains under investigation.
