Big Spring man killed in a pedestrian/vehicle accident Sunday

A 20-year-old Big Spring man was killed in Midland County Sunday morning after being struck by an 18-wheeler while walking in the eastbound lane of FM 1787.

Brennan C. Darden was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Terry Luck at the scene of the accident located at mile marker 284 on FM 1787, which is 13 miles south of Midland, according to information released by the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to the DPS news release, Darden “was wearing dark-colored clothing, walking west in the eastbound traffic lane of FM 1787 towards” a 2010 International truck tractor towing a tank-trailer driven by Ernesto Tellez, 53, of Lehigh Acres, Fla. The vehicle, which was traveling east, struck Darden.