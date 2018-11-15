Big Spring man sentenced to 60 years for home invasion

A Big Spring man has been convicted of a home invasion offense and sentenced to 60 years in prison.

District Attorney Hardy Wilkerson, in a statement released this week, said Big Spring resident Holston Baanks III, 27, was convicted of "Burglary of a Habitation with Commission of Aggravated Robbery" in 118th District Court on Friday of last week.

"On November 13, 2014 at around 3:30 a.m., Banks invaded a local home occupied by three people – the owner and two minor children," said Wilkerson in the statement. "While in the home, Banks pointed a firearm at the owner of the residence and a fight ensued with the two minor children which ultimately lead outside of the residence where Banks was allowed to leave upon stating that he had 'the wrong house' and promising not to harm anyone. No one was seriously injured."

