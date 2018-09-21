Big Spring Police's biannual Pharmaceutical Take-Back scheduled for Oct. 27

Do you have some expired prescription drugs that you need to get rid of? How do you dispose of them? If you flush them or just throw them away, they'll eventually leach into rivers, oceans, or groundwater, which can have adverse affects on drinking water and wildlife.

The Big Spring Police Department has you covered, said Chief Chad Williams.

"It's called the 'Pharmaceutical Take-Back Initiative,'" Williams said. "We do it twice a year. People can bring any prescribed controlled substances, except injectibles and syringes are not being accepted because of the hazards of the blood-borne pathogens."

The event will be Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by the west doors of the Spring Town Plaza, 1801 E. FM 700.

