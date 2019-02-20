Big Spring powerlifters have another great showing at the Seagraves Powerlifting Meet
BOYS
The Boys team was 2nd out of 12 teams
Jared Paredez was 1st in the 114 lb. class
Mattox Evans was 2nd in the 114 lb. class
Cruz Martinez was 2nd in the 123 lb. class
Joshua Lopez was 1st in the 132 lb. class
Shawn Mendoza was 2nd in the 132 lb. class
Jeremiah Collins was 4th in the 132 lb. class
Sonny Ledesma was 9th in the 132 lb. class
Vincent Ortiz was 7th in the 148 lb. class
Kenny Richardson was 12th in the 148 lb. class
Ethan Cortez was 2nd in the 165 lb. class
Isaiah Johnson was 5th in the 181 lb. class
Isaiah Rodriguez was 5th in the 220 lb. class
Aleyas Bland was 6th in the 220 lb. class
Jonathan Carrillo was 4th in the 275 lb. class
Zachary Roberts was 5th in the Superheavyweight class
Devin Boisvert was 7th in the Superheavyweight class
GIRLS
The Girls team was 4th out of 12 teams
Ashlin Calvio was 3rd in the 97 lb. class
Olivia Bancroft was 4th in the 114 lb. class
Jada Vanderbilt was 5th in the 114 lb. class
Cylei Burton was 6th in the 114 lb. class
Alani Torres was 3rd in the 165 lb. class
Gabby Lopez was 5th in the 165 lb. class
Xilanae Walker was 7th in the 165 lb. class
Abewi Delgado was 8th in the 165 lb. class
Kialyn Roberts was 3rd in the 181 lb. class
Megan Goad was 7th in the 181 lb. class
Hallie Hyatt was 1st in the 220 lb. class
“Overall, it was a very good day. We had a lot of personal bests and great performances. Coach Roberts and I are very proud of how all of our lifters competed” said Head Powerlifting Coach Chris McWilliams.
Category: