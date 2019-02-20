Big Spring powerlifters have another great showing at the Seagraves Powerlifting Meet

BOYS

The Boys team was 2nd out of 12 teams

Jared Paredez was 1st in the 114 lb. class

Mattox Evans was 2nd in the 114 lb. class

Cruz Martinez was 2nd in the 123 lb. class

Joshua Lopez was 1st in the 132 lb. class

Shawn Mendoza was 2nd in the 132 lb. class

Jeremiah Collins was 4th in the 132 lb. class

Sonny Ledesma was 9th in the 132 lb. class

Vincent Ortiz was 7th in the 148 lb. class

Kenny Richardson was 12th in the 148 lb. class

Ethan Cortez was 2nd in the 165 lb. class

Isaiah Johnson was 5th in the 181 lb. class

Isaiah Rodriguez was 5th in the 220 lb. class

Aleyas Bland was 6th in the 220 lb. class

Jonathan Carrillo was 4th in the 275 lb. class

Zachary Roberts was 5th in the Superheavyweight class

Devin Boisvert was 7th in the Superheavyweight class

GIRLS

The Girls team was 4th out of 12 teams

Ashlin Calvio was 3rd in the 97 lb. class

Olivia Bancroft was 4th in the 114 lb. class

Jada Vanderbilt was 5th in the 114 lb. class

Cylei Burton was 6th in the 114 lb. class

Alani Torres was 3rd in the 165 lb. class

Gabby Lopez was 5th in the 165 lb. class

Xilanae Walker was 7th in the 165 lb. class

Abewi Delgado was 8th in the 165 lb. class

Kialyn Roberts was 3rd in the 181 lb. class

Megan Goad was 7th in the 181 lb. class

Hallie Hyatt was 1st in the 220 lb. class

“Overall, it was a very good day. We had a lot of personal bests and great performances. Coach Roberts and I are very proud of how all of our lifters competed” said Head Powerlifting Coach Chris McWilliams.