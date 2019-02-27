Big Spring powerlifting teams bring home medals

Big Spring High School power lifting members brought home numerous trophies and medals, across the board from Kermit, Coahoma and Monahans, in their respective divisions. This year, eight girls and eleven boys are advancing to the Regional power lifting meet. The Boys Regional Qualifiers are Jared Paredez - 114 lb. Class, Mattox Evans - 114 lb. Class, Cruz Martinez - 123 lb. Class, Joshua Lopez - 132 lb. Class, Shawn Mendoza - 132 lb. Class, Jeremiah Collins - 132 lb. Class, Ethan Cortez - 165 lb. Class, Isaiah Rodriguez - 220 lb. Class, Aleyas Bland - 220 lb. Class, Andrew Roberts - 275 lb. Class and Zachary Roberts – Super Heavy Weight Class.

The Girls Regional Qualifiers are Ashlin Calvio - 97 lb. Class, Cylei Burton - 105 lb. Class, Olivia Bancroft - 114 lb. Class, Jada Vanderbilt - 114 lb. Class, Alani Torres - 165 lb. Class, Kialyn Roberts - 181 lb. Class, Hallie Hyatt - 220 lb. Class and Jhaniah Johnson - 220 lb. Class.

The Girls’ Regional Meet will be held Saturday, March 2nd at Greenwood. The Boys’ Regional Meet will be held Friday, March 8th at Sundown.

“We are so proud of all of our boys and girls powerlifters this year! Last year at this time, we qualified 3 girls and 10 boys for Regionals. This year we qualified 8 girls and 11 boys. We also want to thank all of the parents and community members that have helped us try to grow this program this year” - Head Powerlifting Coach Chris McWilliams.