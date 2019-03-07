Big Spring Pride Drive takes Sweepstakes

Big Spring band adds another one to the list.

The Big Spring High School Band and Junior High School honor Bands competed in the Andrews competition Tuesday. The high school band brought home a Division 1 ranking in cocnert performance. The band was able to add that ranking to the Division 1 Ranking received in the fall for the marching contest and brought home Sweepstakes.

“We are so proud of our Steer band,” Dana Rodriguez said.

According to Gabe Martinez, Big Spring Independent School District band director, when the band received the Division 1 ranking back in the fall, they fulfilled the requirements of Divisions 1 rankings which allowed the possiblity of bringing home a Sweepstakes.

“Bands participating in the University Interscholastic League Concert and Sightreading are required to prepare three selections,” Martinez said. “Selections come from the prescribed list set forth by the UIL. The third selection is reequired to be in the classic march style."

