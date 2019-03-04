Big Spring Prospector's Club Gem and Mineral Show is golden

HERALD photos/Roger Cline

This weekend, the Big Spring Prospector’s Club’s Gem and Mineral Show turned 50. “We have had a really good turnout, especially considering the weather,” said event organizer Lola Lamb Sunday. Left, Roger Seims of RS Designs of Sherman, Texas, uses a special tool to crack open a geode, revealing the sparkly interior, as a crowd watches. Below left, customers browse rocks and fossils displayed by a dealer at the show. Below, Big Spring’s Betty Roberts crafts beads from glass using wire and flame.

