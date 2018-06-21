Big Spring Rodeo celebrates 85 years

The lastingness of the Big Spring Cowboy Reunion and Rodeo is a tell-tale sign of the history of this west Texas town.

The annual rodeo is celebrating its 85th year this week with three performances set for 8 p.m. Thursday, June 21-Saturday, June 23, at the Rodeo Bowl.

“Any time you can have something with that much longevity, the hats are off to our board, our community and everybody that supports it to get it this far,” said Dane Drive, a longtime member of the volunteer committee that produces the annual rodeo.

Driver should know. He is the third generation of his family to be part of the rodeo committee and help organize the annual event.

“Between me, my dad and my grandad, we’ve been on it all 85 years,” he said. “I think it’s quite a milestone to keep it going. It’s something very similar to the way it was 85 years ago. That’s the cool thing about rodeo; it’ still a very traditional event.

For the full story, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.