Big Spring Rotary Club has three generations as members

At Tuesday’s meeting of the Big Spring Rotary Club, President Hardy Wilkerson announced a new member: his son Heath (right), an instructor at Howard College. This addition makes three generations of Hardy’s family. Hardy's father, Homer (left), a retired restaurateur, became a Rotarian 5 years ago. Hardy (center), who is a district attorney, has been a Rotarian 25 years. As far as anyone in the club can remember, this is the first time the club has had three generations of the same family.

