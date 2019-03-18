Big Spring Senior Hallie Hyatt finished 11th out of 18 lifters in the State Powerlifting Meet

Hallie Hyatt finished 11th out of 18 lifters in the 220 lb. Class at the State Powerlifting Meet with lifts of: Squat - 320 lbs. Bench - 215 lbs. D’Lift - 305 lbs. Total - 840 lbs.

“It was a great weekend, and Hallie competed great! It was wonderful to see Hallie cap off a great powerlifting career by competing in the State Meet,” Coach McWilliams said. “We appreciated the opportunity to get to coach Hallie the last couple of years.” Coach Williams said, Hallie’s leadership and work ethic will be missed, as she did such a great job this season mentoring the younger lifters and leading by example.

“Hallie always had a positive attitude, and she was quick with a smile. Next season, it will be time for our underclassmen to take the lead and continue to build upon this program. Hallie is a super young lady, and we know her future is very bright. We are so proud of her,” he said.