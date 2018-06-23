Big Spring Seniors All-Star team Wins District Title
By:
Special to the Herald
Saturday, June 23, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX
The Big Spring Little League Seniors All-Star team (shown above) won the district title Friday night against the Midland All-Stars to cap off a great district tournament. The Juniors All-Stars and 12's also played well in the tournament and represented our town and our baseball culture in a big way. Congratulations to all of our All-Stars on a job well done and good luck to our Senior team as they move on to the next round.
Category: