Big Spring shot-putter sweeps district

Courtesy photo Two Big Spring High School Boys competed at the District 5-4A meet at Abilene Wylie High School last week.  AJ Gonzales got 1st place in the shot put (46'-11 1/2") and Christian Roberts got 5th (109'-7 1/2"). AJ Gonzales also placed 1st in Discus (147'- 10 3/4").  AJ will be going to area in Abilene.  From left to right in photo: AJ Gonzales, Coach Arista & Christian Roberts.
Friday, April 13, 2018
