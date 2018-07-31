Big Spring State Park Monthly Walk hosted by Midland Walkabout Volkssport Club, is underway.

Volkssport is a non-competitive walking sport started in Germany in which participants can fit their walking into their own schedule and participate at their own pace.

The event is overseen by the American Volkssport Association (AVA) and the Internationaler Volkssportverbund (IVV); as well as locally by the Midland Walkabout Volkssport Club.

This year, the start point is at the Days Inn motel, 2701 South Gregg St., near the Walmart Supercenter.

Registration at Days Inn, but please be sure to allow staff to attend to customers. This fall, walkers can start anytime between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Upon reaching the start point, ask for the start box, which has all of the materials you may need. All walkers must register, sign a waiver, and obtain a start card and route map for the walk. Upon completion of the walk, return to Days Inn Motel for your IVV stamp.

