This past Saturday the Big Spring Swimming and Diving Teams competed in the Lubbock Middle School Invitational held at the Pete Ragus Aquatics Center. Altogether, BSJH Swimmers and Divers continued their record breaking streak by taking down 8 more BSJH school records.

In her debut appearance in diving, Malaki Vaughn scored 81.95 points, setting the girls BSJH school record and placing third. Christian Pantoja-Strickland earned a 3rd place medal in diving scoring a total of 113.55.

The girls 200 Medley Relay of Brooklynne Heffle, Arely Cruz-Garcia, Naomi Reyes, and Malaki Vaughn broke their own record set earlier this season with a time of 2:43.17 and placed sixth. The boys 200 Medley Relay of Christian Pantoja-Strickland, Ismael Castillo, Markus Hernandez, and Toby Phillips broke the BSHS school record with a time of 2:37.48 placing seventh.

Naomi Reyes broke her own record BSJH school record in the girls 100 IM with a new time of 1:20.55 placing a close fourth. Reyes continued her performance by breaking another BSJH school record in the girls 100 freestyle with a time of 1:08.72 placing fourth. Next Arely Cruz-Garcia swam to a bronze medal in the girls 500 freestyle also breaking a BSJH school record with a time of 7:51.59.

In the girls 400 freestyle relay Cruz-Garcia, Jayda Overton, Vaughn and Reyes BSJH captured another record with a time of 5:08.41 placing sixth. In the boys 400 freestyle relay Castillo, David Summers, Pantoja-Strickland, and Hernandez destroyed another BSJH record with a time of 5:21.48 placing ninth.

Big Spring Jr. High has one more jr. high meet next week in Andrews at the West Texas Middle School Championships competing in diving Friday April 12th and in swimming on April 13th.