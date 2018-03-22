Big Spring Symphony Guild to raise money for scholarship fund

(above are photos from the 2017 fundraiser luncheon put on by the Big Spring Symphony Guild)

The BSSG is hosting their annual fundraiser luncheon on Saturday, March 24 at 11am in the First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall.

“It's a fundraiser by the symphony guild for our music student scholarship fund,” said Guild President Susan Markwell. “We award four scholarships to music students in Howard County, two for junior high students, and two for high school students. The fundraiser is something we do every spring, and we award the scholarships in May right before school is out. It's a cash scholarship that can be used for music camp, private lessons, and more. There are currently about a dozen members in the symphony guild. Symphony conductor Dr. Keith Graumann, who judged the contest last year, will most likely be judging it again this year.”

To qualify for the BSSG scholarship, students must send in a recording of some kind (in CD format for example) of a five minute performance, and/or be involved or interested in music somehow.

