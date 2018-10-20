Big Spring Symphony Guild seeking members

Big Spring is among the smallest cities in the United States to boast its own full-size symphony orchestra. Helping to support that orchestra is a small but dedicated individuals known as the Big Spring Symphony Guild.

The guild's mission is to support the orchestra not only monetarily, but to educate the local community on the importance of music as a part of our culture.

Right now, the Big Spring Symphony Guild is seeking new members of all ages.

The guild recently presented the orchestra with a check for $10,000, raised by guild activities during 2017 and 2018.

