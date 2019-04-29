Big Spring Symphony lights up the stage with pops

The Big Spring Municipal Auditorium was popping Saturday evening as the Big Spring Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. Keith Graumann, wowed the audience with pop music from throughout history and around the world.

"It was a great concert," said Graumann, who is the music director as well as the conductor for the BSSO. "First of all, the Big Spring Symphony is just a privilege to work with because everyone's so talented. Then we add some fun rock and roll, and some other kinds of orchestral pop to it, and we just had a really fun evening."

The concert, entitled "Spring is for Big Spring," featured musical songs and medleys from Roy Orbison, the Beach Boys, Adele, the Monkees, Billy Joel, and Earth, Wind and Fire; as well as popular music from other times and places – Strauss' "Pizzicato Polka," classical rock arrangements "Hooked on Classics" and "A Fifth of Beethoven," Andrea Bocelli's signature "Con Te Partiro" by Francesco Sartori, "A Night in Mexico," and the country piece "Orange Blossom Special."

